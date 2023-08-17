‘Extraordinary’ £22m Arsenal ace has been the subject of an enquiry by a Premier League club

Arsenal are trying to offload some of their squad and reports suggest that a Premier League club has made an enquiry over one of their players.

With Arsenal spending a lot this summer as they try to build a squad to compete for the title, a lot of the players on the fringes look to have no future at the club.

According to new reports from The Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest have sent an enquiry to the Gunners asking whether they could sign Tavares on loan.

The report goes on to say that Tavares ‘does not appear to be part of Mikel Arteta’s plans’ after returning from his Ligue 1 loan this summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Tavares could be heading out on loan

Tavares had a rocky period in his first season at Arsenal. This saw him loaned out to Ligue 1 side Marseille last season.

At the French club, Tavares massively impressed. Despite being a full-back, Tavares managed six goals and defended well in his 39 appearances.

Despite this, it looks like the Arsenal career of the 23 year-old is somewhat over. The club already have two left-backs above the Portuguese international in the pecking order.

Due to this, it seems like a move away from the club benefits all parties. Tavares has shown he can play to a high level and sitting on the bench will not help his growth.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

If he were to go, then Arsenal would reportedly want around £22million for him. With him not in the plans of Arteta, it would be definitely better for them if they could sell him instead of a loan.

Despite this, if the only enquiry that comes in for the ‘extraordinary’ player is a loan move by Nottingham Forest, then it would still benefit the club to get him off the wage bill.