Fabrizio Romano shares the latest on Pedro Porro to Tottenham links

Tottenham Hotspur’s priority transfer target this month appears to be Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Porro, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

Spurs finally returned to winning ways thanks to a 1-0 victory over Fulham last night. That is a positive, but they still need to bring in new players in this month’s transfer window, and Porro would be an amazing signing.

Tottenham have been trying to sign Pedro Porro since the window opened over three weeks ago.

The talented right full-back, branded as a ‘dangerous’ player, is among the best right-backs of his age in Europe. He’s excellent going forward and solid at the back, which makes him perfect for Antonio Conte.

Sporting have been very clear with their stance – Porro will only be sold if his £39.6 million (€45m) is triggered.

Spurs, however, are hoping to bring that fee down, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a new round of talks between the North Londoners and Sporting has been scheduled to take place today.

Tottenham are apparently ready to pay £32.5 million (€37m) plus add-ons and are also willing to include a player as a part of the deal.

Romano tweeted in the early hours of this morning: “Understand Tottenham and Sporting will hold new round of talks for Pedro Porro today.

“Tottenham are offering €37m fixed fee plus add-ons, discussing about one player to be included as part of the deal.”

TBR View:

Sporting are right to insist on Porro’s release clause.

The 23-year-old Spaniard still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, and if he continues playing as well as he has, his stock will certainly go up in the coming months.

Spurs, however, will do everything they can to bring that fee down. They are also willing to offer a player in exchange to sweeten the deal, but whether Sporting’s stance will soften today remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming days, but if Spurs can get Porro in, he’d be a huge upgrade on Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty.

