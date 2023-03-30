Fabrizio Romano shares latest update on Luis Enrique to Tottenham











Fabrizio Romano claims that former Spain boss Luis Enrique wants to land a job ‘as soon as possible’ – after he’s been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham and Antonio Conte parted ways on Sunday evening after an underwhelming campaign to date.

Daniel Levy will be searching for his twelfth permanent manager during his spell as Spurs chairman and the decision could rest solely on his shoulders after Fabio Paratici’s ban was extended worldwide by FIFA yesterday.

One name that is seemingly on Tottenham’s shortlist is Luis Enrique, with TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claiming the move is ‘one to keep tabs on’.

Now, Romano has shared an update on the Spaniard’s search for a new job after leaving his role as Spain boss in December.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Speaking to Caught Offside, the transfer insider claimed that while Enrique is keen to get back into management, he wants to build a long-term project at his next club.

“Luis Enrique is open to joining English clubs; but it depends on the project, he wants something long-term and not just short-term,” Romano said. “He wants to return as soon as possible.”

Enrique actually spoke about his future yesterday and seemed to cast doubt over the possibility of him landing at Spurs.

The 52-year-old admitted that while he wants to manage in the Premier League, he can’t see himself doing so this summer.

“I would like to go to England to work, but I don’t see myself in the Premier League in July,” he said.

“I would like to go to a team there that can do important things with and that is very difficult. I would not go to any Premier League team.

“’I have had offers from national teams but not from clubs. It would have to be a very important team to take it, although it would be very difficult for me to face Spain. I don’t know if I would be ready.” as quoted by The Daily Mail.

Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

Judging by Enrique’s comments, it doesn’t seem that he is keen on a move to Tottenham, especially as he referenced that he can’t see himself in England this summer.

Of course, the Spurs job will be available this summer and the north Londoners are clearly keen on hiring the Spaniard. But they may face a difficult task in convincing him to join, especially after recent events.

