Fabrizio Romano shares late night update on Brennan Johnson for Tottenham fans

Fabrizio Romano has shared a late-night update on Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Romano was speaking in his latest YouTube video on Monday night and claimed Tottenham are currently working on a deal to sign Johnson.

Spurs have plenty to do before Friday’s deadline as they bid to trim a bloated squad and bolster Postecoglou’s attacking options.

The likes of Gent’s Gift Orban and Lille forward Jonathan David have also been linked with a move to North London as Spurs look for attacking reinforcements following Harry Kane’s departure.

But Romano claims that Tottenham are pressing ahead with their attempts to land Johnson before the window slams shut.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano claimed that Brentford have had another bid for Johnson knocked back by Forest.

Meanwhile, Spurs are continuing negotiations with Forest as they look to strike a deal before Friday’s deadline.

“For Tottenham, the situation of Brennan Johnson is very concrete because today Nottingham Forest rejected a bid from Brentford for Johnson,” Romano said.

“Now Brentford are looking at different players so Johnson is no longer a priority and Tottenham are working on the deal. Negotiations are ongoing.”

Johnson seems to have emerged as Spurs’ number one target ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Indeed, Alasdair Gold claims that Postecoglou has told Tottenham he wants them to sign the 22-year-old.

The Welshman impressed for Forest last time out as he managed 11 goal contributions in his debut season in the Premier League.

Of course, Spurs are on the lookout for fresh forward options after losing Kane and while Johnson certainly won’t be considered as his replacement, he’s an exciting option for Spurs.

The Forest winger can operate across the frontline and would provide real competition for Dejan Kulusevski on the right-hand side.

Tottenham will be hopeful of getting this one over the line before Friday’s deadline.