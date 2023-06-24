Fabrizio Romano shares ‘good news’ for Arsenal fans about Arteta’s transfer target

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Jurrien Timber this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Dutchman really likes the Gunners’ project.

Mikel Arteta’s side have grown brilliantly over the last two seasons. They’ve gone from finishing eighth to fifth and then to second, which is an extraordinary achievement considering how young their squad is.

Now, Arsenal have their eye on another talented young player in Timber, and Romano has shared the latest on the situation on CaughtOffside.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Jurrien Timber really likes Arsenal’s project

Arsenal’s lack of depth in their squad really hurt them last season.

The Gunners were forced to use Rob Holding at the back after both William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu suffered season-ending injuries on the same night.

Holding wasn’t terrible as many people have portrayed him to be, but the drop-off in level from Saliba to him was overly evident for everyone to see.

Arsenal know they cannot make the same mistake again, and they’ve identified Jurrien Timber as the perfect backup – not just for Saliba but also for Ben White.

Romano now suggests that Timber wants to join Arsenal too.

He said: “Arsenal are going to continue to push for Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

“The good news for Mikel Arteta is that the player really likes the Gunners’ project. Timber considers Arsenal as a really attractive option for next season.”

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

TBR View:

Timber is a fantastic player.

Branded as a ‘very great talent‘, the 22-year-old can play as a right-back, in central defence and also as a defensive midfielder if required.

He is excellent in possession, calm under pressure and has all the qualities to develop into a star under Mikel Arteta if he joins the club this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get this deal over the line in the coming days.