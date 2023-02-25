Martin Keown delivers Bukayo Saka verdict amid contract renewal reports











Arsenal legend Martin Keown has waxed lyrical about Bukayo Saka amid reports he’s set to sign a new Gunners contract.

The Highbury icon told talkSPORT that the Hale End graduate is not only a “wonderful” talent but tough as “granite” too.

According to the Evening Standard, Saka is set to sign a new contract worth £200,000-a-week.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

A breakthrough in talks reportedly took place on Thursday, and a new deal should be finalised in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Saka will sign a contract until the summer of 2028.

Keown made his thoughts on Saka’s future clear, urging Arsenal to get the renewal done.

“It’s vital [that he signs a new deal],” the former defender said on talkSPORT.

“[William] Saliba is another one who’s really caught the eye, [Gabriel] Martinelli too, all of them 21 years of age.

“I think at the club there’s a real sense of satisfaction when a youngster comes through and it’s really important that they tie him [Saka] down and give him what he deserves.”

Keown then spoke about how Saka routinely gets targeted by opposition players.

Although he praised the youngster’s resilience, he also suggested that the match officials should protect him.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

“He’s a wonderful talent, he’s actually granite as well,” added Keown.

“Every game I go to he comes in for a lot of stick from the opposition.

“You’ve got to protect yourself but you hope the referees look after you.

“Last week he was close to leaving the field and half the week he hasn’t trained.”

Something must be done

Saka is very much Arsenal’s talisman and poster boy, so it’s great news to hear he’s reportedly set to sign a new contract.

At the same time, it’s concerning to see how much he gets targeted by opposition players.

It’s flattering that Saka is talented enough to warrant so much attention, but it’s no good if his health suffers.

Let’s hope that something is done to combat these constant, persistent tackles on top attacking talents like Saka.