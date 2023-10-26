Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham eyeing ‘one of the top 10 players in Europe’

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez in recent months.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has claimed on his YouTube channel that Spurs are indeed keen on the Mexico international.

Back in July, JFMX‘s Twitter page claimed that Spurs were planning to bid for Gimenez if Harry Kane left.

Although the England captain did end up leaving Tottenham, the North London club didn’t manage to get their hands on Gimenez.

The 22-year-old stayed put, and he’s going from strength to strength. He has a staggering 15 goals and three assists from 11 club outings in all competitions this term.

Tottenham one of many clubs eyeing Gimenez

Gimenez’s heroics have put him firmly on the radar of many of Europe’s top clubs.

Romano, speaking about the forward’s future, said Tottenham and their fellow suitors would have to pay around £39million for him.

In terms of Spurs’ interest, this came about as they were scouting Arne Slot as a potential managerial replacement for Antonio Conte.

“We know very well that many top clubs around Europe are keeping an eye on the boy,” said Romano.

“From what I’m hearing, something around €45million (£39million) could be the right fee to make it happen.

“Let’s see if (it’s) in the January window or in the summer window it depends on Feyenoord, more than on the player.

“The interest of many clubs is there. I think we saw Tottenham linked, because from what I’m told, Tottenham scouts have been following the player already last year.

“While they were following the manager (Slot) they saw that Santi Gimenez is absolutely a very good striker.

“So Santi Gimenez for sure is a player interesting for Tottenham, but also for many other clubs around Europe, and this is why decisions will be made in the next months.

“But at the moment, no statement from people close to the player and the only person (handling his transfer business) is the father.”

Our view

For a player to have more goals than games played, even at this early stage of the season, is testament to someone of very high calibre.

Indeed, according to Morris Pagniello – an agent said to be close to Gimenez’s family – the forward is ‘one of the top 10 players in Europe’.

Back in August, speaking to MedioTiempo, he also linked Spurs to the player.

And for that price, Tottenham would be getting themselves a bargain in Gimenez. However, that fee could well go up if enough clubs can spark a bidding war.