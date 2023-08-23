Tottenham need to sign a new striker after letting Harry Kane join Bayern Munich.

The north London club have been linked to a plethora of strikers, and now, there’s a new name to add to the list alongside the likes of Gift Orban and Jonathan David.

Tottenham are apparently interested in Santi Gimenez.

Indeed, according to Morris Pagniello, speaking to MedioTiempo – an agent who is said to be close with Gimenez’s family, Tottenham are among the clubs who are interested in Gimenez, claiming that he has a friend at Spurs who has told him that the north London club are keen.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Gimenez to Tottenham

Pagniello stated that Tottenham are keen on Gimenez.

“Santi is one of the top 10 players in Europe, of the strikers there are because there are few and now with the departure of many strikers who went to Saudi Arabia, there are few on the market. So even Tottenham many clubs; I have a friend who trains there and there are many clubs that would like to have Santi this season,” Pagniello said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Agent talk

If ever there were a set of comments that you can tell have come from an agent this is it.

With all due respect to Pagniello, Gimenez is not one of the top 10 players or strikers in Europe. Yes, he scored 15 league goals last season, but the Eredivisie isn’t all that as a league if we’re being honest.

Gimenez is a good player, and there is reason to be excited about the Mexican potentially coming to Tottenham, but, he’s far from the proven striker needed to replace Harry Kane at this moment in time.

This may just be a case of an agent getting a player’s name out there in order to drum up a bit of buzz.