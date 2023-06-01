Fabrizio Romano says Thomas Tuchel likes 'ridiculous' Arsenal target











Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update on reportedly Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic as he claims Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is a fan of the striker.

Arsenal want to build following a very strong season in which they finished second and challenged for the title. Next season will be the first time they are in the Champions League since 2016.

The Gunners want to continue to be battling at the top of the division and want to increase their quality in attack. This has seen reports link them to £80million striker Dusan Vlahovic

The club will be hoping that they can have a big summer and bolster the squad so that hopefully next season they can go one better and win the title.

Fabrizio Romano latest on Arsenal target Vlahovic

Vlahovic has massively impressed in the Serie A for both Fiorentina and Juventus. He has scored 72 goals across 171 appearances for both clubs.

Romano tweeted the latest on his future. He said: “Dušan Vlahović, for sure remains part of Bayern list as mentioned last week as Thomas Tuchel is big fan of the Serbian striker.

Kolo Muani, in the list too. Talks with Juventus are not advanced or concrete yet. It will depend on price tag & Juve new director.”

Bayern Munich are a huge club who haven’t been able to replace Robert Lewandowski ever since he left to join Barcelona.

Vlahovic would be a great signing for the Gunners but they may find it hard to compete with Bayern for the ‘ridiculous‘ forward.

With Vlahovic still having three years on his contract, Juventus are in full control and this may come down to who has the most money to offer.

