Fabrizio Romano says striker wanted by Newcastle joining Europa League side

Newcastle United have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks.

The Daily Mail reported in May that the Magpies had sent scouts to watch the Sweden international in action.

Newcastle representatives were apparently at the Championship playoff final between Gyokeres’ Coventry and Luton.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

He put in a fine individual display as he created Ben Hamer’s goal before smashing home his penalty in the shootout.

However, Coventry failed in the shootout. Therefore, they’ll stay in the second tier next term.

With Gyokeres’ contract running until next year, his future was uncertain, which was a boost for the likes of Newcastle.

However, the Magpies won’t be getting their hands on the 25-year-old this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to say Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon are signing Gyokeres instead.

The Europa League side will pay €24million (around £21million) to sign him from Coventry, with “medical tests being scheduled”, he added.

Our view

It’s a shame Newcastle haven’t managed to land Gyokeres.

He’s an ‘unbelievable‘ forward who was unplayable in the second tier as he got his team so close to the Premier League.

Gyokeres bulldozed his way to 21 goals and 10 assists in the Championship, suggesting he’s more than ready for a step up.

He knows where the back of the net is, and the Newcastle coaching team – and world-class players – would’ve surely taken him to the next level.

For less than £25million, he’d have been a worthwhile punt for a Newcastle side looking to strengthen ahead of a huge season.

Sadly, Eddie Howe will have to look elsewhere as he looks to revamp his side. They’ll be in the Champions League next term and will be fighting on four fronts.