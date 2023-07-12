Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Dusan Vlahovic as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, but the Serbian is on PSG’s radar too now.

Spurs have started the window well, with Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon all coming in. All three of them are fantastic signings, but Daniel Levy still has work to do.

If Harry Kane ends up leaving, Tottenham will need a replacement. Vlahovic has been linked, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that PSG are in the race to sign him now.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

PSG are eyeing a move to sign Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic

PSG target Dusan Vlahovic has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham’s archrivals Arsenal did everything they could to sign him before he went to Juventus, but they failed. Chelsea and Manchester United have now been linked with a move to get him this summer, as have Tottenham.

Spurs don’t really need a new number nine as things stand, but if Kane leaves the club, it will become a priority, and Ben Jacobs claimed recently that Vlahovic could become an option then.

Sadly for the North Londoners, they now face competition from one of the wealthiest clubs in the world – Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano tweeted yesterday that PSG made contact with Juventus to enquire about the availability of the 23-year-old striker, who scored 14 goals in all competitions last season.

The journalist said: “Dušan Vlahović is one of the options in Paris Saint-Germain list, as revealed here on Sunday. Understand PSG had contacts today to understand asking price/conditions of the deal.

“PSG have 3/4 options. Juve only open to let him leave in case of important bid. NO loan.”

TBR View:

It is no surprise that Dusan Vlahovic is wanted by huge clubs like PSG.

The Serbian hasn’t had the greatest of times at Juventus, but his talent is there for everyone to see. He was one of the best strikers in Italy during his spell at Fiorentina, and he has the potential to be just as good again elsewhere.

If Kane does leave, Vlahovic would be a very, very good replacement. He’s still only 23, excellent in the air and is a deadly finisher. He would be a fantastic addition to Spurs, but a deal to sign him won’t be easy.

Clubs like PSG and Manchester United can offer Champions League football to Vlahovic. Spurs, sadly, can’t, which puts them behind in the race to his signature.