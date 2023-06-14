Fabrizio Romano says player Tottenham wanted to sign is now joining PSG

Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign Son Heung-min’s international teammate Kang-in Lee, but it looks like he’s on the verge of joining PSG.

The transfer window is officially open now and Ange Postecoglou has to begin his rebuild at Spurs. Defensive reinforcements are the priority, but Tottenham are in the market for an attacking midfielder as well.

Mallorca’s Lee was reportedly a target, but he’s off to Paris Saint-Germain now, Romano claimed on Twitter.

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham target Kang-in Lee is joining PSG

Tottenham haven’t had a top-quality number 10 since Christian Eriksen left the club.

To be fair, Spurs haven’t really needed one because Antonio Conte’s system didn’t require an attacking midfielder – he deployed two defensive midfielders in a 3-4-3 instead.

Now, a new number 10 is a necessity for Tottenham, and Spanish newspaper AS claimed last month that the North Londoners are interested in Lee.

The 22-year-old, branded as ‘immense‘ by U23 scout and journalist Antonio Mango, had a very impressive season for Mallorca, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in La Liga. His performances made him a wanted man, and Spurs would’ve been a great club for him to continue his development.

Romano, however, has revealed that PSG have reached a verbal agreement to sign him.

He tweeted: “PSG have reached full verbal agreement with Kang-in Lee on long term contract, the player completed main part of the medical.

“Final details being sorted with Mallorca over deal structure — then, here we go. Follows Asensio, Ugarte and soon Cher Ndour as new signings.”

TBR View:

It’s a shame that Spurs have missed out on Lee, but with PSG in the race, they never really stood a chance, did they?

Tottenham shouldn’t be too disappointed though, there are plenty of other top-quality number 10s on the market, and one of them has been heavily linked with a move to North London – James Maddison.

The Leicester City star is among the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League. He is guaranteed to leave the Foxes following their relegation, and he’d be amazing for Tottenham.

However, whether Spurs can beat other interested sides to his signature remains to be seen.