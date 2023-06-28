Fabrizio Romano shares exciting James Maddison to Tottenham update

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign James Maddison for months now, and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that a deal is close to completion.

The Ange Postecoglou era at Spurs has officially begun. Guglielmo Vicario became the club’s first signing of the summer after Dejan Kulusevski’s move was made permanent, and the next one is not too far away.

Romano claimed in a video on his YouTube channel that Maddison will end up signing for Tottenham very, very soon.

It has been a wild 24 hours for Tottenham fans, hasn’t it?

Spurs announced the signing of Vicario yesterday, which is a huge positive, but fear of losing Harry Kane is back again after Bayern Munich lodged a bid to sign him.

To top off what was already an eventful day, multiple reports claimed Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign James Maddison, and Romano has claimed that sources have told him this will happen very soon.

Maddison has apparently already agreed personal terms with Spurs.

Romano said: “They are closing in on a deal for James Maddison. The agreement is really imminent, it’s going to happen very soon from what sources say tonight. There is an expectation to get it done very, very soon, with the ‘here we go’ expected may be in the coming hours or coming days.

“The agreement with the player is done. It’s a long-term contract, Maddison said yes to the conditions offered by Tottenham and now they are closing in on an agreement with Leicester on the fee.

“They (Tottenham) are already, from what I understand, preparing for the medical tests for James Maddison. We’re really at the final stages of this story.”

TBR View:

This is amazing news for Tottenham.

Spurs have been crying out for a top-quality attacking midfielder for years now. They haven’t had one since Christian Eriksen left the club and Dele Alli lost his superpowers.

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of names for that position over the last two years, but we must say, Maddison has always been the best option for them.

Now, it looks like he will become a Spurs player soon, and that could really change Tottenham’s fortunes for the better next season.