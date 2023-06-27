Report shares what boss is ready to tell ‘exceptional’ Spurs star to convince him to join this summer

A report has shared what Thomas Tuchel plans to tell Harry Kane in the hope of convincing the Tottenham Hotspur star to push for a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Bayern appear to stepping up their interest in the Spurs star. The Telegraph reports that the Bundesliga giants have made an initial £60 million bid for Harry Kane.

Photo by Visionhaus

Tottenham, understandably, hope to keep the ‘exceptional‘ 29-year-old. But The Telegraph claims that it is believed that Daniel Levy would consider letting him join a foreign club for £80 million plus add-ons.

Tuchel hopes he can convince Kane to make Bayern Munich move

It remains to be seen if Bayern are prepared to improve their offer to the point where Tottenham have a decision to make. But Thomas Tuchel is certainly very keen to welcome the England captain through the Allianz Arena door this summer.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, Tuchel is pushing for Bayern to sign Kane. And he hopes to be able to convince Kane to make the move by suggesting that they can win the Champions League together.

Ultimately, Kane will be aware that he is unlikely to have too many options this summer. There are only a handful of teams in the world who can afford the forward. And that list gets smaller when you consider who actually needs a striker in this window.

So if he decides that he is keen to leave Tottenham, he will know that his choices will be limited. And thus, you would imagine that a move to Bayern would appeal to him – if he pushes to quit Spurs.

He will have an idea of what Bayern could achieve. They should be looking to win the league every year. And their performance in the Champions League largely dictates whether it has been a successful season.

Certainly, Kane would be vindicated for going if he was able to lift the Champions League with Bayern.