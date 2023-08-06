Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner is said to be closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest this month.

The American joined the Gunners from MLS side New England Revolution last year. He was brought in as a backup to Aaron Ramsdale, and he had a fine debut campaign.

However, Romano has claimed on X/Twitter that Nottingham Forest are about to sign him now.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal’s Matt Turner is about to join Nottingham Forest

Arsenal have had a fantastic transfer window, haven’t they?

The Gunners have brought in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, and all three of them are brilliant signings for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Everyone felt Arsenal’s next potential incoming would be another midfielder or a versatile forward, but reports have claimed that the North Londoners are really keen to sign a new goalkeeper.

David Raya appears to be their top target, and for the Spaniard to come in, Matt Turner has to leave Arsenal, and Romano has now claimed that Nottingham Forest are all set to sign him in the coming days.

The journalist revealed that Turner has agreed to join them as well.

He said: “Nottingham Forest are closing in on Matt Turner deal with Arsenal, here we go soon. Verbal agreement in place, personal terms also agreed — clubs finalising the details and then it will be sealed.”

In a tweet that followed the above, Romano added: “Matter of time.”

TBR View:

Turner is a solid goalkeeper.

The ‘phenomenal‘ 29-year-old is the USMNT’s number-one goalkeeper right now, and his performances over the last 12 months have been really, really impressive.

However, at Arsenal, Turner was always just going to be a backup to Ramsdale. That’s why this move makes a lot of sense for all parties involved.

It will be interesting to see how much Forest will end up paying Arsenal for Turner if this move goes through.