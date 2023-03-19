Fabrizio Romano says Noah Okafor is expected to move this summer amid Arsenal links











Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on RB Salzburg striker Noah Okafor amid interest from Arsenal.

Romano took to Twitter to share the latest information he has on the Switzerland international.

Even though Arsenal will still very much be concentrating on the end of this season, they’ve got to start planning for the next campaign.

They’ll be playing in the Champions League for the first time in several seasons, and will need to improve their squad to prepare for it.

Mikel Arteta has shown has he’s been able to adapt his side without star striker Gabriel Jesus available.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah stepped up well in his place, and Folarin Balogun will return from a superb season on loan at Stade Reims.

However, Arsenal have previously been credited with interest in Noah Okafor, and Romano believes he’s about to be on the move.

The ‘wonderful’ forward has also attracted interest from Juventus in the past.

That could mean that another potential Arsenal target – Dusan Vlahovic – may become available.

The transfer guru took to Twitter to provide an update on the 22-year-old’s future, stating: “RB Salzburg forward Noah Okafor, one to watch in the summer as many clubs are following him – it’s expected to be time to leave the club.

“Okafor appointed new agent Sports360 in order to make summer move happen.”

The young forward had a decent season in the Champions League, scoring three times for the Austrian champions.

He’s found the back of the net on seven occasions in the Austrian Bundesliga, but has been used as an impact substitute for much of the season.

It seems unlikely right now that Okafor could make the jump straight from RB Salzburg to Arsenal, even if Romano believes he’ll be on the move.

Photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images

A move to the Bundesliga would make more sense, given that’s where many RB Salzburg players end up when leaving the club.

Arteta appears to really trust Nketiah to be Jesus’s back-up and has even used new signing Leandro Trossard in that role.

Right now, a move to The Emirates for Okafor looks very unlikely.

