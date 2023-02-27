Dusan Vlahovic facing uncertain Juventus future as Arsenal lurk in the background











Arsenal are being linked again with a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with reports in Italy suggesting serious interest.

The Gunners have long admired Vlahovic. He was their number one target back in the January window of 2022 but ended up signing for Juventus instead for around £66m.

Since then, Arsenal have moved forward and added Gabriel Jesus to their squad. However, the Brazilian has missed a large chunk of the season and Mikel Arteta is well aware of the need to strengthen further this summer.

And according to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are still considering Vlahovic. They relay a report from La Stampa that claims Arsenal are still super keen on signing Vlahovic. It’s claimed all three of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Serbian.

Photo by Gianluca Ricci/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Further, Corriere dello Sport – per Sport Witness – is suggesting Arsenal even considered making a bid for Vlahovic in January.

Lauded for his ‘lightning quick‘ pace by Micah Richards, Vlahovic’s time in Turin has been average at best. Juve are also at the eye of another Italian storm as well, meaning they could have to sell players this summer.

TBR’s View: Vlahovic gives Arsenal another dimension

Arsenal have a squad full of lovely footballers who move well and create space. What they don’t quite have is an out and out number nine who can be a battering ram if needed.

Vlahovic would bring that to the table. As well as being quick, he is strong as an ox and gets himself into good positions to score goals regularly.

He’d be another expensive buy for Arsenal. But they are really building something right now and the Kroenke’s could be willing to throw more money at it.

Vlahovic to Arsenal makes sense. And if it’s a deal that can be done, then the Gunners should act.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images