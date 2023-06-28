Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have been doing ‘incredible’ work to sign Declan Rice.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as the saga to sign the England international continues.

After two rejected bids for Declan Rice, Arsenal have made their third proposal.

Journalist David Ornstein believes their latest bid is £100m with £5m in add-ons.

It would make Rice a record transfer for a British player in the Premier League if West Ham finally accept a bid.

Arsenal are trying to fend off interest from treble winners Manchester City right now which is no easy feat.

Rice only has one year left on his contract, although West Ham could trigger a one-year extension if they wanted to which is pushing up the price further.

Romano has praised the job Mikel Arteta and Edu have done in trying to sign Rice.

What has been a very difficult deal to negotiate could be nearing its conclusion.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta and Edu have done ‘incredible’ job in Rice saga – Romano

Posting on Twitter about Arsenal’s pursuit of the player, Romano said: “Once again, Mikel Arteta and Edu doing incredible job in Declan Rice saga.

“Arteta, pushing as he never did before to insist on Arsenal plans for Declan to be star signing, one of the faces of club’s long term project.

“Huge effort by Arteta, on both player & internal sides.”

Given how difficult negotiations have been so far, Arsenal won’t be resting on their laurels until a contract is signed.

Manchester City have the financial might to return at the last minute and match any bid Arsenal make.

Arsenal do appear to be back on track in trying to sign Rice with the structure of the deal likely to be a key factor.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Given the huge fee being negotiated, the Gunners will hope to spread that cost across several summers.

This is unlikely to suit West Ham who will want as much money upfront as possible to bring in a replacement for the 24-year-old.

Arteta and Edu have worked tirelessly to sign Rice and will hope they’ve done enough to convince him to come to The Emirates.

Only time will tell if they’ve done enough with other Premier League clubs circling.