‘Good news for Arsenal fans’: Journalist drops update about Declan Rice

Arsenal seem to be back on track in the race to sign Declan Rice following some tense news earlier this week.

The Gunners have been in pursuit of the West Ham captain for most of the summer thus far.

Arsenal have seen two bids for Rice rejected by the Hammers, who are playing hardball over their main asset.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

When news filtered of Manchester City making a bid for Rice, Gunners fans feared the worst.

However, the Citizens reportedly saw their offer rejected as well.

Now, Arsenal are apparently preparing a third bid for Rice that should be closer to West Ham’s valuation.

According to the Daily Mail, this bid will be ‘within touching distance of the Hammers’ £100million asking price’.

The structure of the deal will also be a key factor, added the report.

West Ham apparently prefer the guaranteed part of the fee be paid by the start of 2025.

However, Arsenal have so far offered to pay the fee over the course of five years.

Dean Jones has now given an update on the state of play involving the Gunners and the England international.

He told GiveMeSport: “Some good news for Arsenal fans is that Manchester City’s bid has been rejected. And they continue to lead the race for Rice.

“Of course, this is a bit of a nerve-racking time, but Arsenal will make another bid for Rice very soon. That was coming irrespective of Manchester City launching their own offer.

“Arsenal are seeking to satisfy West Ham the best they can and will take some heart from the fact Manchester City didn’t get their opening offer accepted either.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Our view

Arsenal are going all out to bring Rice to the Emirates Stadium and it’s proving to be a nerve-racking race for the midfield star.

Admittedly, it was never going to be easy for Arsenal to strike a deal. After all, Rice is “one of the best in the world” and is West Ham’s main asset.

Everyone knows he’s a ‘world-class‘ player, and him helping West Ham break their trophy drought is further testament to his quality.

News of Man City trying their luck spooked many Arsenal fans, but luckily the danger there has been averted for now.

Let’s see how things develop in the coming days or weeks. It’ll be great to see this saga end with Rice playing in red and white.