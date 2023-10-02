Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United could move for ‘fantastic’ Arsenal target

Wolves winger Pedro Neto is once again being put into the limelight when it comes to a potential transfer in the future.

Arsenal are being linked with making a move for Neto, who put in an impressive performance at the weekend as Wolves beat Manchester City at home.

However, Fabrizio Romano has mentioned Neto as a name that Manchester United could explore, should they decide to sign someone to replace Jadon Sancho.

Romano suggests Pedro Neto for Manchester United

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside today, Romano hinted that Neto could well be an option for United to look at if they do make a move for a winger.

“Just one final point on Man United and Jadon Sancho – at the moment there is no significant update to report, and I’m not aware of any decision on a potential new winger signing in January,” Romano said.

“There are many good opportunities around such as Pedro Neto who I’ve already mentioned and who is a fantastic player, but it’s absolutely not sure or guaranteed that Man United will spend big money in January.”

A big move inevitable

Until he got injured, Pedro Neto was very much on his way right to the very top with one of the biggest clubs around.

Top clubs in England have sniffed around Neto for some time now and it’s little wonder really. He showed his class this weekend against the best side in the world and he’s going to be a man in-demand.

Going forward, you’d expect there to be a clamour to sign him. Arsenal would be a nice move for Neto and he’d give them even more firepower out wide.

However, a move to United is always appealing and if the chance is there to go straight in and be a regular, then Neto might find it hard to turn down.

Of course, Wolves will want a mammoth fee if they sell Neto. So right now, it will be a case of put up or shut up for those admiring clubs.