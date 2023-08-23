Fabrizio Romano says Man United have told £26m Arsenal target they won’t sign him

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with a move to sign Benjamin Pavard this summer, but Erik ten Hag’s side have apparently pulled out of the race.

Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Pavard, who has been a target for Manchester United for weeks, could also be an option for Arsenal following Jurrien Timber’s serious knee injury.

Now, the same journalist has shared the latest in his Daily Briefing.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Man United have told Arsenal-linked Benjamin Pavared they won’t sign him

Benjamin Pavard looks like he will be leaving Bayern Munich in the coming days.

The French World Cup winner has entered the final year of his contract in Munich, and he has no interest in penning a new one. He is keen to move on, and plenty of clubs are said to be interested in him.

Manchester United have long been linked with a move to sign Pavard, while he was rumoured to be on Arsenal‘s radar too.

Romano, however, has claimed that Erik ten Hag’s side have now informed Pavard’s camp that they will not be signing him this month.

The journalist said: “In the last 48 hours, Man Utd told the agents of Benjamin Pavard that they are no longer in the race and the player can join Inter because they are not negotiating with any club for Maguire, and they expect him to stay.

“Only a new bid in the final days of the window can change the situation. For now, it’s very quiet on Maguire, and for Pavard, it’s going to be Inter.”

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

TBR View:

Benjamin Pavard would’ve been a solid option for both Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Frenchman can play at right-back as well as in the heart of the defence. He is a proven winner and he would’ve added some necessary depth at both clubs, especially Arsenal, who will be without Timber for most of this season.

However, it looks like the £26 million-rated defender is off to Italy to join Inter Milan now.

It will be interesting to see who Arsenal will consider signing now as cover for Timber until he’s back from his injury.