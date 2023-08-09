Fabrizio Romano says Man City have held talks to sign ‘unplayable’ West Ham star

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester City are interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer.

The Brazilian is a terrific footballer. He showed flashes of his brilliance at the London Stadium last season, and with Declan Rice gone, he’s expected to be the main man this term.

However, Romano claimed on X/Twitter late last night that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City want to sign him this month.

Fabrizio Romano says Manchester City want to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

West Ham United surprised quite a few people when they pulled off the signing of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon last year.

The Irons paid a club-record fee of around £51 million (Sky Sports) to land the Brazil international, who was absolutely unbelievable in France for Lyonnais.

Paqueta didn’t really set the stage on fire in his debut campaign, but he had a very good season nonetheless. He played a big part in helping West Ham win the UEFA Conference League, assisting Jarrod Bowen’s winner in the final.

In a game against Leeds United before that, Jamie Redknapp raved about the Brazilian, calling him ‘unbelievable’ and ‘unplayable’. (Sky Sports)

Nobody really expected West Ham to lose Paqueta after just one season, but Romano has now claimed that Manchester City are really keen to sign him. ‘

Talks apparently took place between the two clubs recently to see if a deal can be struck.

“Manchester City have concrete interest in Lucas Paquetá. Talks took place with West Ham this week.

“Not an easy negotiation but City have added him to summer targets list.”

TBR View:

This is going to be a very expensive operation if Manchester City can pull it off.

The champions found out how difficult it is to negotiate with West Ham when they made their move to sign Declan Rice last month, before he went and joined Arsenal.

The Irons don’t really need the money now, and they’ll do everything they possibly can to keep hold of Paqueta.

The only way that changes is if Manchester City come in with a monstrous offer in the coming weeks, one that West Ham simply can’t say no to.