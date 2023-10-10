Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool now scouting ‘fabulous’ £43m centre-back

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Piero Hincapie ahead of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider was speaking to CaughtOffside about the Reds‘ current search for defenders to bolster their ranks.

However, Romano stressed that links between Liverpool and Hincapie aren’t concrete at present. The Reds are apparently looking at multiple options.

Liverpool bolstered their midfield ranks significantly in the summer amid expiring contracts and the lure of the Saudi Pro League.

However, the Reds could now do with bringing reinforcements at centre-back and, according to Romano, they’re certainly looking.

Speculation has started doing the rounds with regards to Liverpool and Hincapie once again, after links in the summer.

“Some Liverpool fans have been asking me about the club’s plans in central defence,” said Romano.

“As there was interest in signing someone in that position during the summer.

“Though in the end there was so much to do in midfield, they focused on that area as a priority and brought in four new players.

“So, what now? Piero Hincapie is someone who keeps being linked with Liverpool, there’s always this rumour around but at the moment it’s nothing serious or concrete.

“Liverpool have been scouting many centre backs and also Hincapie is among them, but really nothing else. No negotiations, no direct talks at this stage.”

Our view

Hincapie, a 21-year-old Ecuador international, has made a fantastic name for himself in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

The £43million-rated player is a ‘fabulous‘ centre-back, and surely it’s only a matter of time before he leaves for a bigger club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could do with bolstering their defensive ranks, and Hincapie certainly fits the bill.