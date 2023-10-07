Agent confirms Liverpool are in talks to sign ‘fabulous’ £43m defender in January

The agent of Piero Hincapie has claimed that Liverpool are in talks to sign the Bayer Leverkusen defender in January.

Jurgen Klopp made midfield reinforcements his priority in the summer, and he brought in four new players in the middle of the park. New defenders will be next on his wish list, and if agent Manuel Sierra is to be believed, Hincapie is a target.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Agent says Liverpool want to sign Piero Hincapie

Liverpool were linked with a move to sign Piero Hincapie in the summer.

The Ecuador international defender has made a fantastic name for himself in the Bundesliga. He is a ‘fabulous‘ centre-back, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Bayer Leverkusen for a bigger club.

Liverpool were apparently interested in Hincapie in the summer transfer window, and the defender’s agent, Sierra, has now come out and revealed the reason why they did not pursue a move.

He has further claimed that the Reds, like other clubs, are in talks to sign him in the winter window, but Leverkusen aren’t ready to let him leave for anything less than £43 million (€50m).

Sierra told Futbol Sin Casette: “Liverpool were interested in him, but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield (Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch).

“For January they are talking, like other clubs, (but) it will not be less than €50 million.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Reds need a new defender

Liverpool’s defence, at this moment, is incredibly solid.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are two of the best, while Joel Matip is arguably the most underrated defender in the country over the last five years. Young Jarell Quansah has been impressive too lately.

However, Van Dijk and Matip are both 32 already, and the Reds need to plan for their successors.

Hincapie would be a fantastic option for Liverpool. He is a solid defender, but whether Klopp and co would be willing to pay £43 million in January is anyone’s guess at this moment in time.