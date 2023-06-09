Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool-linked midfielder has agreed to join Man City now

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Mateo Kovacic this summer, but it looks like the Croatian is set to join Manchester City instead.

The Reds announced the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday. The Argentine is a fantastic addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side and he will make them better.

Liverpool, however, still need at least one more midfielder this summer, and Kovacic has been linked. Fabrizio Romano has now shared some bad news on that front.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool-linked Mateo Kovacic has agreed to join Man City now

90min claimed in April that Liverpool were one of the clubs who had expressed an interest in signing Kovacic this summer. The midfielder’s agents reportedly flew to England to hold talks with the Reds and other sides.

Kovacic, like many of his teammates, had a very poor campaign at Stamford Bridge this season, and Chelsea are apparently open to selling him.

There is no news about Liverpool following up on their previous interest, but the Reds’ rivals, Manchester City, look to be in the driving seat to sign him.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted yesterday that Pep Guardiola’s side have agreed personal terms with Kovacic and the player is keen to join City this summer.

He wrote: “Mateo Kovacić has now agreed personal terms with Manchester City after advanced talks already revealed last week.

“Kovacić wants the move, next step has to be between clubs as Chelsea and City will discuss fee after the UCL final. Chelsea, open to sell Kovacić.”

TBR View:

Despite the season he has just had at Stamford Bridge, Kovacic is a very good player.

The Croatian, who joined Chelsea for £40 million (BBC), was excellent for the Blues in his first few years at the club, and his quality on the ball and how resistant he is to the press make him an excellent option.

Also, if Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp want to sign you, you must be doing something right, and Kovacic certainly is.

As things stand, it looks like Liverpool will not be the ones signing Kovacic this summer, his next destination seems to be the Etihad to join Manchester City.

