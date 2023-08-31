£25m player has told his club he wants to leave with Liverpool pushing to sign him

Ryan Gravenberch has told Bayern Munich he wants to leave before tomorrow’s deadline, with Liverpool pushing to sign him.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims negotiations between Liverpool and Bayern are ongoing.

Liverpool will be desperate to bring in at least one fresh face in the middle of the park before the transfer window slams shut.

Jurgen Klopp has already snapped up Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. But after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, the Reds are pushing to snap up another midfielder.

Indeed, David Ornstein claims Liverpool are locked in talks with Bayern over a late move for Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman is said to favour a switch to Anfield over Old Trafford. And Plettenberg claims he’s told Bayern he wants to leave Munich before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Gravenberch wants to leave Bayern

Plettenberg took to social media on Wednesday evening and shared an update on Gravenberch’s future.

The journalist claims Bayern are set to demand around £25 million for the midfielder.

It’s noted that Gravenberch has ‘made it clear’ he wants to leave Bayern, with Liverpool looking to wrap up a deal to sign him.

Gravenberch has struggled for minutes at Bayern over the past year after making the switch from from Ajax last summer.

The 21-year-old was widely regarded as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe during his time in Amsterdam.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

But his move to Germany hasn’t worked out as he’s found himself behind the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka in the pecking order.

While Gravenberch has often fared better in a more advanced role in midfield, he is capable of playing as a deeper-lying midfielder.

He would certainly be a good addition to Klopp’s squad should Liverpool get a deal over the line before tomorrow’s deadline.