Fabrizio Romano says Leeds player will leave today after angering Daniel Farke last week

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Cody Drameh will leave Leeds United before the end of the transfer window today.

The 21-year-old is clearly surplus to requirements at Elland Road, especially after the arrival of Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Here’s what Romano said about him on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Cody Drameh will leave Leeds United today

Cody Drameh joined Leeds United from Fulham in 2021, but the young right-back has barely played for the Whites.

In two years, he has been loaned out to Cardiff City and Luton Town, and it finally looks like he will be on his way out of Elland Road on a permanent deal.

Fabrizio Romano was asked about Drameh, and the Italian journalist is absolutely convinced that the right-back will be on his way out of the club before tonight’s deadline.

He says Drameh has plenty of options to choose from, but where he’ll end up is anyone’s guess at this moment in time.

Romano said: “I think Cody Drameh will leave the club, for sure.

“It is something that they are already discussing because the player is not extending his contract so, for Leeds, it makes sense to find a solution in the final days. Let’s see where he is going because there are multiple options.

“But I think this is something that is going to happen by Friday.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

He angered Daniel Farke

Just last week, when Daniel Farke‘s Leeds United faced Ipswich Town in the Championship, Cody Drameh had a game to forget.

The full-back was introduced early in the game after Sam Byram picked up an injury and had to leave the pitch. He came on, and it has to be said, wasn’t great.

At one point in the game, after a wayward switch of play from Drameh went out for a throw-in, Farke was not a happy man. The Leeds boss’ anger was directed at the 21-year-old, who was then replaced at the break.

Now, it looks like he will be sold by the end of today.