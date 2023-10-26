Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Italian giants Inter Milan tried to sign Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer, but Mikel Arteta refused to let him go.

The Japan international lost his place as the Gunners’ first-choice right-back to Ben White at the start of last season. He had a difficult campaign last time out and rumours began to swirl that he could be sold. Romano has now revealed on his Daily Briefing what happened with Inter Milan.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal refused to sell Takehiro Tomiyasu to Inter Milan

Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna in the summer of 2021 for just £16 million (The Athletic).

The Japanese defender became an instant fan favourite at the Emirates. He is loved by everybody at the club, but it seemed like he had lost his place in the side in the summer.

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber, who, like Tomiyasu, can play in both full-back positions, in central defence and also as a defensive midfielder if really needed.

That brought out rumours that Tomiyasu could leave the club, and Champions League finalists Inter Milan were heavily linked with a move to sign him.

Now, Romano has revealed that Inter actually enquired about signing Tomiyasu, but Mikel Arteta and Edu both firmly refused to let him go.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

The journalist wrote in his Daily Briefing: “Takehiro Tomiyasu is another player earning praise for his recent performances and although I don’t currently have any information on the possibility of a new contract soon, Arsenal are very happy with his performances.

“I can also reveal that Inter Milan wanted Tomiyasu in July but Arsenal said no; Mikel Arteta and Edu wanted to keep him and it was clearly a successful decision, he’s really appreciated at the club and is really showing his value and versatility at the moment.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Tomiyasu should replace Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back

Oleksandr Zinchenko was one of Arsenal’s best players last season, but the Ukraine international has struggled in this campaign.

Mikel Arteta has had to turn to Tomiyasu on the bench on multiple occasions this term, and the Japan international has delivered almost every single time.

Tomiyasu looks a lot more at home at left-back than Zinchenko does these days. He was brilliant against Manchester City and also against Sevilla on Tuesday, earning praise from Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

The Gunners take on Sheffield United on Saturday, and we think Tomiyasu deserves to start ahead of Zinchenko at left-back.