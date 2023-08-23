Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal will not sell their ‘fantastic’ player even for £170m

Fabrizio Romano has rubbished claims that Arsenal would be willing to sell Gabriel Magalhaes before the transfer window shuts this summer.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. The fact that he hasn’t started each of the last two games has fueled the rumours even more, but Arsenal have already made up their mind.

Here’s what Romano said on Kick.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal won’t sell Gabriel Magalhaes even for £170m

Arsenal signed Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille back in the summer of 2020.

The Brazilian immediately became one of the first names on Mikel Arteta‘s team sheet, and he went on to start 73 consecutive Premier League games for the club.

That incredible streak came to an end on the opening weekend of this season, when Arteta dropped him to the bench for tactical reasons.

Worried Arsenal fans have since been wondering if Gabriel could be sold, but Romano has made it clear that will not happen – not even for €200 million (£170m).

He said: “The first negotiation between Al Ittihad and Gabriel Magalhaes is something that sources close to Arsenal and also close to the player consider almost impossible.

“Arsenal have no intention to sell Gabriel Magalhaes, they consider him a very important player.

“My sources, yesterday, when I was asking, they told me not even €200 million (£170m) will convince Arsenal to let Gabriel Magalhaes go. So, at the moment, Gabriel is staying at Arsenal. This is very strong and clear.”

TBR View:

Arsenal are right to keep hold of Gabriel.

The Brazilian is a ‘fantastic‘ defender. He has been brilliant for the Gunners over the last three years, and his performances off the bench in the first two games of the campaign once again showed his quality.

Arteta has already dismissed all the speculation surrounding Gabriel’s future by claiming that the Brazilian will play a lot more in the coming weeks.

That is great news for Arsenal fans, and it will be interesting to see if the Brazilian will get the nod when Fulham take the Gunners on this weekend.