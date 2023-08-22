‘Hold on a minute’: Pundit says 25-year-old Arsenal player must be wondering why he’s not playing

Just like last season, Arsenal have picked up six points from two games so far in the Premier League this season, but the Gunners have looked different this time around.

Indeed, new signings are bedding in and making an impact quickly, while some old favourites are now seemingly fading into the background.

The likes of Leandro Trossard and Kieran Tierney aren’t playing as much as they once were, while Gabriel Magalhaes has also started both of Arsenal’s games so far this term on the bench.

The Brazilian, of course, started every single game for the Gunners last term, but, this time around, he’s been a bit-part player.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Gabriel’s situation, and he says that the defender must be questioning why he isn’t playing this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Why isn’t he playing?

Campbell spoke about the 25-year-old’s situation.

“Do you know what? Maybe Gabriel is the the people should be talking about as opposed to Trossard, maybe he should be thinking ‘hold on a minute, why am I not starting?’ But then again, if you win two games, that’s what it’s about, winning games,” Campbell said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Inexplicable

In all honesty, it’s been really hard to explain why Gabriel hasn’t been starting this season.

Last term, the defender was genuinely the first name on the teamsheet at Arsenal every single week, but now, he’s struggling to even get off the bench.

If it weren’t for an injury to Jurrien Timber and a red card for Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel may not have gotten a game at all this season, and that is really strange after such a strong campaign last time around.

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Gabriel is now being linked with a move to either Saudi Arabia or Real Madrid.