Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are big fans of Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to sign the Spanish defender after rumours revealed yesterday that Gabriel Magalhaes is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Romano confirmed on his YouTube channel that Laporte is highly appreciated at Arsenal.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal really like Man City’s Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte is a fantastic defender, and we’re not surprised Arsenal like him.

The Manchester City man has been brilliant under Pep Guardiola over the years. Yes, he wasn’t the first choice anymore last season, but he’s more than good enough to start for most other teams in the country.

Laporte looks likely to leave City this summer, and if Gabriel ends up moving to Saudi Arabia, Arteta could make a move for the Manchester City defender, who he worked with closely in the past.

Romano doesn’t know if the Gunners will make a move for Laporte, but he has confirmed that Arsenal really appreciate the player.

He said: “Arsenal will explore the market, they’ll discuss internally, Arteta will be involved in the conversations. At the beginning of the market, they looked at the possibility of bringing in one more centre-back – a traditional centre-back more than a versatile centre-back as Timber who can play everywhere.

“They were looking, for example, a player they really appreciate is Aymeric Laporte.

“This is true, the rumours about Laporte are true in the sense that he is one of the players appreciated by Arsenal. But from what I heard, Man City did not want to sell another player, they prefer a different kind of destination for Laporte.”

Photo by Isaac Parkin – MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola thinks he’s one of the best

If Pep Guardiola raves about you, you must be doing something right.

Laporte definitely did a lot right on the pitch for Manchester City over the years. He was even regarded by many as one of the best defenders in the country, and we can’t disagree on that.

Back in January 2020, Guardiola said about Laporte, as quoted by MEN: “It’s incredible. We have missed him a lot, he’s the best left-central defender in the world. Imagine the best teams in the world lose their best central defender. We miss him a lot because he’s a specialist left foot where our buildup.

“He is fast, strong in the air. He has something that we don’t have in the squad. His left foot and many actions to build up to make it quicker and better – we don’t have it, not because the other ones are not good but he has the only left foot as a central defender and for the way we want to play that is so important.

“His character and mentality and winning, he has all the attributes. For me, when he is fit he is the best left central defender in the world.”