Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would reportedly be very keen to sign Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City this summer.

The Gunners don’t really need any reinforcements in central defence right now, but The Mirror reported yesterday that clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in signing Gabriel Magalhaes.

If that happens, Arsenal will need to replace him, and the same outlet believes Laporte is a player Arteta would be interested in.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta would be interested in signing Aymeric Laporte for Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhaes has been a fantastic player for Arsenal over the last three years.

The Brazilian has been a regular for the Gunners and held the incredible record of starting 73 consecutive Premier League games for Arteta.

That streak came to an end when the Arsenal boss dropped him against Nottingham Forest in the opening game of the season, and speculation about his future has thus begun.

Saudi clubs are said to be keen to sign Gabriel, and if this transfer does end up going through, the report claims Arsenal would be interested in signing Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City.

Arteta knows the defender very, very well having worked with him at the Etihad in the past. He has no place at City now, and it is very likely he will be sold in the next two weeks.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Laporte was absolutely incredible for Manchester City in his first few years at the club.

The defender, who joined Pep Guardiola’s side for £57 million in January 2018 (BBC), played a massive part in helping them win numerous trophies over the years.

Now, however, Laporte seems surplus to requirements at the Etihad, and there is a big chance he will be sold by Guardiola before the window shuts this month.

If Gabriel does end up leaving, Laporte would be a great option, but whether Manchester City will be willing to sell him to Arsenal remains to be seen.