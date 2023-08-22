Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have no interest in listening to offers for Gabriel Magalhaes this summer.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates after Mikel Arteta benched him in each of the Gunners’ first two games of the season.

Romano has now dismissed all the speculation.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have no intention of selling Gabriel Magalhaes

Right after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta benched Gabriel Magalhaes against Nottingham Forest in the opening weekend, rumours about the Brazilian’s future started going around.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have reportedly been keen, while the biggest rumour has been that Real Madrid are interested in signing him.

Arsenal fans have been a tad bit worried about all the speculation about Gabriel. Now, there’s finally some good news coming their way.

We already told you how Arteta dismissed all the rumours about Gabriel’s future. Now, here’s what Fabrizio Romano said about the Brazilian.

“Understand Arsenal have no intention to sell Gabriel Magalhães despite Al Ittihad interest,” he said on X. “Arsenal not even intentioned to indicate a price tag for Brazilian centre-back at this stage. He’s expected to stay.”

In his Daily Briefing, Romano added: “There have of course been big rumours about Al Ittihad being in London to try to convince Arsenal to sell Gabriel. However, my sources tell me ‘no way’ – Arsenal have no intention to sell or negotiate.

“This was the case before the Jurrien Timber injury, and even more so now, as to sell such an important player with ten days to go in the transfer window would be absolutely crazy.”

TBR View:

This really is a no-brainer.

Gabriel was one of Arsenal’s most important players last season. The ‘fantastic‘ Brazilian played a key part in helping Arteta’s side finish as high as they did, and he showed once again last night just how important he is.

Selling Gabriel this late in the window makes absolutely no sense, and Arsenal fans will be glad to learn that their club aren’t interested in any offers.

It will be interesting to see if that changes if a club from Saudi Arabia comes in with a mammoth bid in the next few days.