Real Madrid now want to sign ‘fantastic’ 25-year-old Arsenal player

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes is reportedly a target for Real Madrid to replace Eder Militao after the latter suffered a very serious knee injury.

The Gunners’ 25-year-old centre-back has always been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta‘s side since his arrival, but he was dropped to the bench against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Rumours about his future have been floating around since, and PL Brasil have now claimed that Real Madrid want to sign the Arsenal man.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Real Madrid are monitoring Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal signed Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille three years ago, and he has been fantastic for them.

The Brazilian has improved massively over the years, and he struck up an incredible partnership at the back with William Saliba last season.

Gabriel was, at times, even better than Saliba, and the 25-year-old was definitely one of the biggest reasons why Arteta’s men were on top of the league table for such a long time.

We don’t know what has changed now, but Gabriel started on the bench against Forest on Saturday, and Arteta revealed that the decision was tactical, which means he wasn’t injured.

Reports have since claimed that clubs in Saudi are keen to sign Gabriel and PL Brasil have backed that. However, much to our surprise, they claim Real Madrid are looking to sign him as well.

The Galacticos want to replace Eder Militao, who suffered an ACL injury last week and is set to undergo surgery. He will miss a large chunk of this season as a result.

Gabriel is reportedly being viewed as a replacement, and he’s not a bad option at all.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TBR View:

Gabriel is a ‘fantastic‘ defender, and we think he’s a hugely important part of Arsenal’s squad.

The Brazilian has all the characteristics needed to become a world-class centre-half. He’s good on the ball, is very strong and aggressive, and is brilliant in the air as well.

He was right up there with the best defenders in the Premier League last season, and the fact that he’s still only 25 means he will only get better in the coming years.

In our opinion, Arsenal shouldn’t even consider letting Gabriel leave this summer.