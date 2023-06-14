Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal and their pursuit of Declan Rice.

The transfer insider, speaking to GiveMeSport, says the Gunners could make direct contact with West Ham.

Romano says “this week is crucial” with regards to Arsenal’s pursuit of the Hammers captain.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Rice for months and things seem to be going in the right direction.

“Yeah, I think this week is crucial,” said Romano.

“This week things could happen with Arsenal to enter in direct contact with West Ham to try and reach final agreement.

“So, my answer is yes, they want to get it done.”

Our view

Arsenal have enjoyed an outstanding season, finishing second in the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League.

Admittedly, the Gunners topped the Premier League table for much of the campaign, but couldn’t last the distance.

Nevertheless, Arsenal have laid some solid foundations upon which to build a team of the highest calibre.

Rice, one of the Premier League’s best players, would be an amazing signing for the Gunners.

He has been outstanding for both West Ham and England in recent years, and could certainly do with a step up.

Rice is pretty much the complete midfielder. His defensive capabilities are great, and he’s amazing in attack too.

Tomas Soucek previously admitted that the Hammers skipper was also a ‘very good finisher’ as well.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Let’s see how the next few days pan out with regards to the ‘underrated‘ ace.

Hopefully it won’t be long before we get even more solid speculation, and maybe even an official statement.

Obviously Arsenal will have to pay a sizeable sum for Rice, even if they can talk the price down.

However, the best players don’t come cheap, and he’ll be worth it for the Gunners.