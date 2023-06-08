Declan Rice should join Arsenal this summer so long as Arsenal don’t mess this deal up.

That is according to Dean Jones who has been speaking on The Done Deal Show about Rice’s future.

The midfielder has been named as Arsenal’s top transfer target for months at this point, and according to Jones, this deal should be done.

The journalist says that the only thing that could stop Rice joining Arsenal is Arsenal themselves, claiming that the only way this deal could be scuppered is if Arsenal and their recruitment chief, Edu, mess it up.

Rice should join

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘underrated‘ player.

“I mean, he should join Arsenal. Arsenal are in the driving seat here and this only goes wrong if Arsenal mess it up. That’s my understanding of it. Rice is more than happy to become an Arsenal player is what I’m told. There are no concerns over this from a personal point of view, financially it should be fine. West Ham were offering him £200k-a-week not long ago. Arsenal are giving out deals to players like Saka for £300k-a-week, I would expect Rice to get to that bracket no problem if he were to move to Arsenal,” Jones said.

Get it done

Arsenal seem to hold all of the cards in this transfer race, and they need to just get this deal done now.

Yes, getting any transfer sorted is easier said than done, but at the same time when you’re this comfortably in the driving seat, there’s no reason why a transfer shouldn’t be finalised.

Edu is usually good at getting these sorts of deals over the line, so it would be something of a surprise if Rice didn’t end up becoming an Arsenal player.

