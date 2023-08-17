Fabrizio Romano says £50m Tottenham striker target is about to join another club

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, but it looks like he’s on his way to Saudi Arabia now.

Spurs are on the market looking for a new striker. They need to fill the void that Harry Kane has left up top, and it will not be easy to find someone of that level.

Among all the names linked with a move to Tottenham was Mitrovic, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed on The Daily Briefing that he’s off to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

(Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham target Aleksandar Mitrovic is joining Al Hilal

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been incredible for Fulham over the years.

The Serbian scored 14 goals in 24 Premier League appearances last season, which is an excellent return and one which appears to have impressed Tottenham.

90min reported earlier this month that Mitrovic is on Tottenham’s transfer shortlist as they lined up possible replacements for Kane, who joined Bayern Munich last week.

The 28-year-old Fulham man would definitely have been an interesting option at Spurs, but Romano has now claimed that he’s closing in on a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

He said: “Al Hilal are finalising move to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic! A deal is now imminent, waiting for final approval as formal bid has been sent.

“Mitrovic agreed terms with Al Hilal in July and he’s just waiting for Fulham green light to make it happen in the next hours.”

TBR View:

It doesn’t look like Tottenham will be able to sign Mitrovic, and that may just prove to be a blessing in disguise if Ange Postecoglou really wanted him.

The Serbian is undoubtedly a brilliant player, but he will turn 29 next month. Fulham are reportedly demanding £50 million to let him go, which is just too much for some of his age.

Tottenham will likely be able to find much better options on the market than Mitrovic – preferably someone younger with huge potential.

Gift Orban has been heavily linked recently, and he would be a great option in our opinion.