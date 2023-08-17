Spurs want to sign ‘lightning-quick’ striker who’s ‘really keen’ on PL move – Romano

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in the process of sourcing a replacement for Harry Kane, who left Spurs last week.

Ange Postecoglou’s charges have been linked with a host of strikers. These include Romelu Lukaku, Aleksandr Mitrovic and Jonathan David.

In terms of speculation over a potential Tottenham move, one of the strongest current leads involves Spurs and Gent’s Gift Orban.

(Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

For instance, Rudy Galetti recently said that Tottenham are negotiating with the Belgian club over a fee for the striker.

On the same outlet, Romano has now provided a further report. And it’s good news for Spurs with regards to the player’s stance.

“The price tag for Gift Orban is already set by the Belgian team and that is around €30m (£26.7m),” he told GiveMeSport.

“As told, Tottenham are trying to negotiate this amount and let’s see and wait for the development, for sure, in the next few days.”

“So, Gift Orban is a player that they have on the list, for sure,” he said.

“They like and appreciate him, they have been scouting him for a long time so, for sure, he’s a player on the list.

“And the player is really keen on a Premier League move so that could be positive for Tottenham Hotspur.”

(Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Our view

It’s good to see Tottenham moving fairly quickly to find a replacement for their former talisman.

Orban is certainly a good shout for Spurs. He’s extremely talented and prolific, young, and not particularly expensive.

The 21-year-old has been deemed a ‘lightning-quick’ striker with ‘no shortage of desirable qualities for a forward’.

And Romano’s comments claiming Orban is “really keen” on a move to the English top flight obviously bode well for Spurs’ chances.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait to long for further developments. At that price, Spurs could well get another striker alongside Orban. Who knows, Dusan Vlahovic maybe?