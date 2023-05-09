Fabrizio Romano says 48-year-old manager is leaving his club, after Tottenham approached him











Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur manager target Oliver Glasner has decided to leave Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of this season.

Spurs’ search for a new manager remains ongoing even though it has been over a month since Antonio Conte left the club. Cristian Stellini has also gone, and it’s Ryan Mason who has been handed the job for the remainder of this campaign.

Tottenham will almost definitely appoint a new permanent manager this summer, and there’s some good news coming their way regarding Oliver Glasner.

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham manager target Oliver Glasner will leave Frankfurt

German outlet BILD claimed over a month ago that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had made contact with the representatives of Oliver Glasner over taking the Spurs job this summer.

The 48-year-old did a remarkable job at Frankfurt last term, leading them to Europa League triumph in his first season in charge. He is a highly regarded coach, and it was no surprise that Tottenham had him on their wish list to replace Conte.

Glasner’s contract lasts till the summer of 2024, and there was a feeling that if Tottenham wanted him, they would have to pay Frankfurt a fee this summer.

However, it looks like the Austrian has decided to leave himself.

Romano tweeted just a few moments ago: “Oliver Glasner will officially part ways with Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of current season.

“Glasner, prepared for new chapter in the next months.”

TBR View:

Glasner is definitely not the first name on Tottenham fans’ wish lists, but he’s not the worst option by any means.

Spurs fans have been dreaming of the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Xabi Alonso, while Brendan Rodgers, Arne Slot and Thomas Frank have also been linked with the job.

Glasner isn’t as big a name as any of those managers, but he is an exciting option who showed he can do a fantastic job at a club like Frankfurt, where the resources are significantly smaller than what he would have in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see where Glasner will end up after he leaves Frankfurt this summer.

