Fabrizio Romano says £34m winger Tottenham wanted is still being looked at by top clubs

Tottenham were linked with a host of players in the summer window as they looked to strengthen the squad when Harry Kane was sold.

Spurs ended up splashing the cash on Brennan Johnson in the main and so far their policy has paid off, with Ange Postecoglou guiding them to the top of the Premier League.

However, it doesn’t look like one target, Johan Bakayoko, can be completely ruled out of joining just yet.

That is, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Top clubs are watching Johan Bakayoko closely

Taking to X today, Romano offered an update on Bakayoko after he scored his first Champions League goal.

And after Tottenham were linked in the summer among others, Romano has confirmed that top clubs are still keeping a close eye on Bakayoko.

Bakayoko, 20, is seen as one of the most exciting young players in the game right now, especially in Europe.

Compared by some to Bukayo Saka, there is a lot of buzz about the winger, who was going to end up costing at least £34m if he’d moved in the summer.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Photo by Aaron van Zandvoort/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham should keep tabs on Bakayoko

For how well Tottenham are doing at the moment, they are only a few injuries really away from being in a bit of trouble.

That’s why January could be a big month for Spurs as they look to strengthen the ranks and a player like Bakayoko would do just nicely.

His speed, ability to beat his man and the fact he can get a goal make him a dangerous player. At just 20, he has ample time to really develop further as well.

If Bakayoko does end up moving on eventually, then Tottenham could be the ideal destination.