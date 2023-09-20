Johan Bakayoko really should’ve ended up in the Premier League this summer.

The PSV winger was targeted by both Tottenham and Liverpool towards the end of the transfer window, while Brentford made a real push to sign him for £34m on deadline day.

Ultimately though, Bakayoko ended up staying at PSV, and now, he has a chance to show the Premier League what they are missing as he faces off against Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke has been previewing the PSV vs Arsenal game in the Champions League, and he’s highlighted Bakayoko as one of the dangermen that Arsenal need to keep an eye on, claiming that the young winger is very similar to Bukayo Saka.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Just like Saka

Clarke gave his verdict on the 20-year-old attacker.

“They have a couple of dangermen to look out for. Luuk De Jong is very strong in the air, we have to be careful, he is dynamite at headers. There’s a player on the right wing, their most exciting player and most dangerous player is the right winger. A kid called Johan Bakayoko. He’s only 20, he’s quick, he’s like Saka, he’s their version of Saka. He plays off the right and is left-footed, so we have to be careful,” Clarke said.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Watch out Arsenal

By the sounds of it, this is very much a player that Arsenal need to watch out for.

Being compared to Bukayo Saka is incredibly high praise these days, and if Bakayoko is indeed similar to the England international then he could cause Arsenal all sorts of problems tonight.

Who knows? Perhaps this performance could ultimately earn Bakayoko a move to England as Tottenham and co continue to keep an eye on the young star.