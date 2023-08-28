Fabrizio Romano says 27-year-old Arsenal man is now in talks about leaving the club

Arsenal are now in talks with defender Rob Holding about him leaving the club in the next few days.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who shared more details about the 27-year-old’s future.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be well aware that he needs to move several players on in the next few days.

Their squad is currently too big to be registered for the Premier League and having players hanging around unable to play would be a disaster.

There are several senior players who haven’t yet featured in a matchday squad in the league this season.

One of those is Rob Holding, who appears to be surplus to requirements right now.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He was an unused substitute against Manchester City in the Community Shield but doesn’t appear to be required anymore.

Arsenal are now in talks with Holding about ending his time at the club.

There appears to be interest in his services, but the Gunners are running out of time to get a deal done.

Holding in talks with Arsenal about exit

Posting on social media, Romano said: “Rob Holding, still expected to leave Arsenal in the final days of the transfer window. There are discussions now ongoing to make it happen.

“Understand there are also Spanish clubs asking for conditions of Holding deal.”

Holding has been in talks with Arsenal about moving on for much of the summer.

The signing of Jurrien Timber has pushed him further down the pecking order with Jakub Kiwior leapfrogging him towards the end of last season.

Holding has been a brilliant servant for the club but isn’t of the required standard for a team who are hoping to compete at the very highest level.

The 27-year-old is adequate cover in a pinch and Arsenal have already suffered their first defensive injury.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Losing Jurrien Timber on his Premier League debut is a huge blow.

However, the versatility of other members of the Arsenal squad means Arteta is unlikely to need to call on him.

Thomas Partey is happy to drop into defence while Takehiro Tomiyasu can play across the back line.

Arsenal’s depth in defence has been shown this season by Gabriel Magalhaes being left on the bench for every league game.

Holding needs to find a solution with Arsenal during these latest talks over his future.

He’s been a fine servant to the club but needs to move on in the next few days.