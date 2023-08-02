Arsenal defender Auston Trusty has been heavily linked with a move to Sheffield United over the last few days, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest.

The Gunners’ focus right now in the transfer window is on outgoings. They need to move quite a few of their players on to make room for new signings, and Edu is working hard to get them done.

Trusty is one of the players who is surplus to requirements, and Romano revealed on X/Twitter last night that he is about to leave Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Auston Trusty will leave Arsenal and join Sheffield United

Arsenal surprised everyone when they signed Auston Trusty from Colorado Rapids in January last year.

The Gunners were fighting for a top-four place at the time and fans were hoping for a big name to come in that window. The American, however, was the only one who was signed – and he too was loaned straight back.

In the summer of 2022, Trusty was sent to Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal. The 24-year-old had an exceptional campaign in the Championship and became a fan favourite at St. Andrew’s last term.

Trusty returned to Arsenal this summer and Mikel Arteta even gave him an opportunity in pre-season. However, it was always expected that he would be moved on.

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas revealed yesterday that talks between Arsenal and Sheffield United were at an ‘advanced’ stage. Now, Romano has suggested that the deal is done.

He tweeted: “Auston Trusty leaves Arsenal and he’s joining Sheffield United on permanent move, deal agreed. Arsenal will receive £5m fee.”

TBR View:

Trusty had plenty of suitors this summer after his performances for Birmingham City last season.

We expected him to return to a Championship club – either on loan or on a permanent deal – but it looks like Sheffield United, who are back in the Premier League, think he’s ready for the top-flight.

That is a big ask of Trusty, whose first-ever season in Europe came last term in the Championship in a team that finished 17th in the table.

It will be interesting to see how he fares at Bramall Lane next season if this move goes through as expected.