Sky Sports journalist says Arteta is about to sell 24-year-old Arsenal player to PL club

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has claimed that Arsenal are on the verge of selling Auston Trusty to Sheffield United.

The Gunners are back in London after an eventful pre-season tour of the United States. They finished it off in style, with a fantastic win over Barcelona in their final game in the USA.

Now, the focus is on the game against Monaco tomorrow, but one player who was on the pre-season tour is unlikely to take part in the clash – Trusty.

Arsenal are about to sell Auston Trusty to Sheffield United

Arsenal decided to sign Auston Trusty out of nowhere 18 months ago. The American joined Mikel Arteta’s side from Colorado Rapids – a team owned by Stan Kroenke.

Nobody really thought much about the transfer back then, but the defender made a brilliant name for himself out on loan at Birmingham City last season. The 24-year-old was one of their best players.

He impressed numerous clubs in the Championship last year, including Sheffield United, who are back in the Premier League now and are keen to sign him.

Trusty has been heavily linked with the Blades over the last few weeks, and it looks like the transfer is finally on the verge of completion now.

Sky journalist Thomas revealed that talks are at an advanced stage between the two clubs after a fee of around £5 million was agreed. A medical is expected to take place in the coming days now.

He tweeted: “Sheffield United are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a deal for USA centre-back Auston Trusty.

“Fee in region of £5m has been agreed. Expected to travel for medical in coming days once deal is finalised.”

TBR View:

Trusty, branded as ‘incredible’ by Robin Fraser (Birmingham Live), was always going to be someone Arsenal would move on for a profit.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners for £1.8 million (Arseblog) in January 2022. He surprised many with his performances for Birmingham City last season, and that is set to benefit the Gunners now.

Thomas claims Arsenal are set to pocket £5 million for the American, which is a very healthy return for a player who was never going to be an option for Mikel Arteta in a competitive game.

Trusty is expected to complete his transfer soon and it will be interesting to see how he’ll fare next season.