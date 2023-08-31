Fabrizio Romano says 23-year-old has not even come close to leaving Arsenal this summer

Fabrizio Romano has declared that Emile Smith Rowe never came close to leaving Arsenal this summer after links to Chelsea.

Speaking via CaughtOffside, Romano shared that Smith Rowe was never a top target for Arsenal’s rivals.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He confirmed that he wasn’t close to joining the side and that Arsenal can count on him as part of Mikel Arteta’s project.

Romano said: “There have been some other interesting Chelsea transfer rumours doing the rounds, but honestly I’m not aware of concrete negotiations for Emile Smith Rowe.

“Chelsea have been linked with 20 players or more this summer, but behind the scenes they wanted Cole Palmer.

“Smith Rowe was never top target for Chelsea or close to joining even, because Arsenal trust him and he’s part of Mikel Arteta’s project.”

This will no doubt be a relief for Arsenal fans with deadline day approaching.

You would do well to find Arsenal fan who would be keen to see the Hale End graduate leave the Emirates any time soon.

Although Smith Rowe hasn’t featured for Arsenal much over the past year, fans will have faith that the club have a plan for him.

Romano says Smith Rowe was never close to leaving Arsenal

Arsenal will surely now be hoping that Smith Rowe can be a key contributor in the coming months.

The Champions League group stage is set to begin and the England under-21 international will be hoping he can make his mark there.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta was full of compliments for Smith Rowe earlier this summer and a departure would have seemed odd.

Arsenal have already shown big faith in the midfielder by handing him a new long-term contract along with the coveted number 10.

And although Arteta’s squad is very competitive this year, it would definitely look weaker if the 23-year-old had left.

Therefore Romano’s Smith Rowe update is timely for Arsenal who seem like they will be fairly quiet in these final days of the window.

Arsenal reportedly won’t make anymore significant signings but will still push for some departures.