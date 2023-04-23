Fabrizio Romano reports that Aston Villa target Moussa Dembele will leave in the summer











Journalist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Aston Villa target Moussa Dembele. The striker will be leaving Lyon at the end of this season.

Dembele, who has enjoyed his time at Lyon, will be able to leave on a free transfer due to his contract expiring in June 2023.

The striker has a great eye for goal as he has managed 152 goals in 352 career appearances. His was most prolific at Scottish Premiership club Celtic.

With the talisman still only 26, he would be a great coup for any club across Europe to pick up on a free transfer this summer.

Dembele has been linked to an array of clubs. The Birmingham Mail revealed that Villa were tempted to make a move for him in January. This is because Unai Emery wants another striker. Meanwhile the Manchester Evening News linked Manchester United with a move for the Frenchman.

Romano provided and update on Aston Villa target Dembele as he tweeted: “Moussa Dembélé will leave Olympique Lyon as free agent in the summer. No doubts, decision made and to be confirmed at the end of the season”

This will definitely alert both Emery and Villa. Current striker Ollie Watkins is on great form this season. He has scored 14 goals in 31 Premier League appearances. The issue for the club is if he gets injured. With Villa selling Danny Ings in the summer, it has left them with 19 year old Jhon Duran as their only cover up front.

Due to this, it would be ideal to be able to sign the ‘excellent‘ Dembele on a free in the summer. He provides more cover and the club can spend transfer funds elsewhere.

Emery has been a huge reason for Watkins being so good this season. No doubt the manager could also coach Dembele to become an even better forward as well.

