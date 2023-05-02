Fabrizio Romano relays update on Barcelona star linked to Tottenham











Fabrizio Romano has relayed an update from Jorge Mendes about Barcelona star Ansu Fati, who is a reported transfer target for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Mendes is a football agent and he works with Fati. Many across the globe know Mendes as he is one of the biggest agents in the game.

Spurs have been linked, via Mundo Deportivo, for quite a while. The North London club have “met with the player and his entourage”.

Fati is a very exciting winger who would be a good signing, but he does have injury issues and this could be a problem for Spurs.

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

With the winger heavily linked away from Barcelona, an update from his agent is exactly what football fans will want to hear.

Romano tweeted what Mendes told Jijantes FC. He said: “I’m here to speak to Ansu Fati’s family. He’s a top player, he’s a phenomenon… we all saw his skills before the injury. Now we will see what’s gonna happen.”

Despite only being 20 years old, Fati has already featured over 100 times for Barcelona. This emphasises the exciting talent he is.

He has managed 26 goals, but he may have had more if he didn’t suffer a big hamstring injury in the 2021/22 season.

Now, he is fighting to get back to his best and we have definitely seen glimpses of that during this current season. With him featuring 30 times this campaign, he is clearly rated by coach Xavi.

Spurs need some good attacking signings this summer. They need to improve massively and they rely too much on star striker Harry Kane.

Fati would be a good signing for the club if they have the funds, but they may wait to appoint a permanent manager before they make a move.

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)