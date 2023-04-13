Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Barcelona star Ansu Fati











The latest reports from Mundo Deportivo have revealed that Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur want Barcelona star Ansu Fati.

His agent Jorge Mendes has given the green light on the winger for a possible move away. This attracted interest from Spurs, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Despite these clubs wanting him, Fati’s priority is to stay at FC Barcelona and try to succeed there. The three clubs mentioned above even ‘met with the player and his entourage’.

It is no shock to see the winger want to succeed at the La Liga side. If he does continue to struggle then we could see him move to one of these clubs.

Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The winger, who Barcelona handed the famous number 10 shirt after Lionel Messi left, has managed seven goals and three assists this season.

The 20 year old, who Xavi labelled ‘extraordinary’, is struggling at the moment, but this has mainly been due to injuries he has last season. Fati missed 35 games last season, per Transfermarkt. The player has also drawn comparisons to attacking legend Samuel Eto’o.

Of course his injury worries of last season will cast some doubt over this potential signing. This season, Fati has only missed two games due to injury, which shows he has recovered.

If he can consistently play, then no doubt his goals and assists will rise. The fact that he already has 99 Barcelona appearances and 26 goals at 20 years old emphasises his quality.

With Son Heung-min aging at Spurs, the winger could be an ideal replacement for the North London side. The club will no doubt be waiting in the wings to see whether he does want to leave Barcelona in the future.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

