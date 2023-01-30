Fabrizio Romano clarifies Pedro Porro training stance, amid Tottenham transfer saga











Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to discuss Pedro Porro to Tottenham once again this afternoon, insisting he hasn’t trained today.

Not so long ago, we reported on TBR via a report from Record that Porro HAD indeed trained with Sporting today as they prepare for business as usual.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, just an hour or so down the line, Romano has claimed that Porro was not involved today. Indeed, the full-back is now firmly wanting out and waiting for the two clubs to find a solution.

Romano claims a meeting is ongoing between the parties, and that there remains hope that a deal can be done.

Understand Pedro Porro didn’t train with Sporting today. He only wants to join Tottenham after Sporting changed the conditions of the deal during the night. 🚨🚨⚪️ #THFC



Been told there’s a meeting ongoing as Spurs and Sporting are trying to find a solution. pic.twitter.com/49CmKzFrE7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

Porro is believed to have been upset at the thought of the deal now not going through.

Whether or not he has excused himself from training or he’s been given the time off, is unknown.

Daniel Levy is known to now be involved in trying to get this deal over the line. Sporting are believed to want all admin costs covering, as well as the full £39m fee.

TBR’s View: Pedro Porro is the January saga to remember

This seems to be taking a turn every 20 minutes! One minute he is staying, the next he is going. One minute he is in training, the next Porro is sitting it out.

One thing is for sure, though, and that’s this will be looked back on by Tottenham fans in future windows. It will be a benchmark for how transfers go, whether they get him or not.

In the end, Levy might be able to broker the deal and get it done. But my, Spurs haven’t half made a mess of this.