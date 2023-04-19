Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool's pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch











Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest details in the transfer saga of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is linked to Liverpool.

The Dutchman has also been linked to fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United, according to Santi Aouna.

Gravenberch has featured 26 times in all competitions this season. This may sound like a lot, but he has only started three of those matches.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the player and if he is able to get more starts as the season continues.

With multiple clubs linked to him, football fans are no doubt are wanting updates from Romano and they finally have one.

According to Romano, the Bayern Munich star wants to “play more” and Liverpool have “approached” his agent. The update is a negative one for the Premier League club as Romano goes on to say that: “Bayern have no intention to negotiate. Bayern position is very clear: they want to keep Gravenberch, feeling shared by the board and Tuchel.”

Of course this will be a sad update for those at Liverpool who wanted the player. Multiple reports, including ESPN revealed that they also had to pull out of the Jude Bellingham transfer race. This is because they believe the fee would be too high.

Despite this, we are only in April and Bayern’s stance on the midfielder could easily change. No doubt clubs will try and tempt the player away when the transfer window opens in the summer.

The midfielder is only 20, but already has 130 senior appearances to his name. He is already on £155,000-a-week and definitely has a very bright future.

